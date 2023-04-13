The Northern Miner Podcast: Digital mine adds productivity and safety, ft Epiroc’s Dawn Larsen

This week’s episode features Epiroc Canada digital solutions manager Dawn Larsen in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest development in mine digitalization. Dawn explains […]
Epiroc Canada digital solutions Manager Dawn Larsen

Companies

This week’s episode features Epiroc Canada digital solutions manager Dawn Larsen in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest development in mine digitalization. Dawn explains how a digital roadmap should be created by miners from the earliest stages of exploration to provide maximum long-term benefits, and how sensors, data and software can provide ‘situational awareness’ to mine operators in order to improve traffic at the mine, and reduce the likelihood of accidents, among many other use cases. Digitalization can also dramatically enhance the speed of rescue operations and also help provide automation and better working conditions for miners that can work from the comfort of a control room rather than deep underground. 

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

