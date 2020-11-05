Canadian Mining Journal

This week’s episode featured Professor Dennis Buchanan, senior research fellow and director of the MSC in metals and energy finance in the department of Earth science and engineering at Imperial College in London. Dennis discusses his courses on mining and finance at Edumine.com, and the importance of building interdisciplinary skills to better understand the business of mining. He also describes what it’s like to give lectures at Imperial College during the coronavirus pandemic.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

