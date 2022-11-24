The Northern Miner Podcast: ESG 2.0 —‘The needle is moving faster than before’, ft Clouet, Crozier, D’Souza, Gratton and Theben

This week’s episode features the Thought Leadership panel at the Global Mining Symposium, featuring Jean-Marie Clouet, Corporate Director, Investor Relations, Agnico Eagle Mines; Stephen Crozier, Vice President, Sustainability, Noront Resources; Kevin D’Souza, Chief Sustainability Officer, Resource Capital Funds; Pierre Gratton, President and CEO, Mining Association of Canada (MAC); and moderator Stephan Theben, Managing Principal and Mining Sector Lead, SLR Consulting. The panel discussed how executives can integrate ESG best practices into the structural operations of mining companies.

This week’s CEO Spotlight features Purepoint Uranium president and CEO Chris Frostad, who discusses the company’s 12 uranium projects in Saskatchewan.

