The Northern Miner Podcast: ESG, geopolitics and climate change top EY’s list of mining industry risks and opportunities, ft Theo Yameogo

This week’s episode features EY Canada’s Theo Yameogo, Canada’s Mining & Metals Sector Leader, in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Global Mining Symposium. Theo explains how ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies have transformed from CSR (corporate social responsibility), and how he expects the trend towards ESG to take a similar trajectory to the health and safety trend of previous decades. He also emphasizes the importance of educating the public about the societal benefits of mining rather than assuming people already know them.

