The Northern Miner Podcast: ESG, geopolitics and climate change top EY’s list of mining industry risks and opportunities, ft Theo Yameogo

This week’s episode features EY Canada’s Theo Yameogo, Canada’s Mining & Metals Sector Leader, in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the […]
By Marilyn Scales November 3, 2022 At 11:48 am
Theo Yameogo, sector leader for EY Americas and EY Canada Mining & Metals practice at the Global Mining Symposium. Credit: EY Canada

Topics

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features EY Canada’s Theo Yameogo, Canada’s Mining & Metals Sector Leader, in conversation with Northern Miner podcast host Adrian Pocobelli at the Global Mining Symposium. Theo explains how ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies have transformed from CSR (corporate social responsibility), and how he expects the trend towards ESG to take a similar trajectory to the health and safety trend of previous decades. He also emphasizes the importance of educating the public about the societal benefits of mining rather than assuming people already know them. 

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Nov 02 2022 - Nov 04 2022
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)
Nov 09 2022 - Nov 10 2022
Physical Conference – Hydraulic Fracturing & Production Chemicals 2022
Nov 14 2022 - Nov 15 2022
Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention
Nov 14 2022 - Nov 15 2022
Physical Conference – SMART GRIDS 2022