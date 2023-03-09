The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘Government needs to start investing in mining companies’, ft TMX head of global mining Dean McPherson

By Northern Miner Staff March 9, 2023 At 12:55 pm
Dean McPherson, head of business development for global mining at TMX Group. Photo credit: Martina Lang for The Northern Miner.

This week’s episode features Dean McPherson, head of business development for global mining at TMX Group, in conversation with Northern Miner host Adrian Pocobelli. Dean explains why Canada continues to remain the preeminent jurisdiction for mining companies to both base their headquarters and be listed as public companies. He also describes how companies graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as the role government could play to foster a more productive mining sector.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

