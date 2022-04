This week’s episode features an in-depth look at the top 10 mining companies by market capitalization. We examine the stock prices, charts, P/E ratios and dividends, and speculate on the large divergences between company valuations. We also take a look at this week’s big stories and the latest metal prices.

Read the full article on the Top 50 mining companies by market cap here: https://www.mining.com/top-50-mining-companies-power-through-covid-adding-1-trillion-in-value/

