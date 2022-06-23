The Northern Miner Podcast: How Quebec is positioning for the global transition to battery metals, ft Camden, Brisson and Choquette

This week’s episode features the Quebec Thought Leadership panel at the Global Mining Symposium, featuring Tony Brisson, President and CEO, SOQUEM, Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister, Mines Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles, Amyot Choquette, Senior Director Investments, Ressources Québec, and moderator Henry Lazenby, Senior Reporter at The Northern Miner. The panel discusses the role Quebec can play in providing the critical materials that will be required to implement the green energy transition in the coming decades.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER