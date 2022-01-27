The Northern Miner Podcast: Inflation ‘sticky’ as commodity supply lines remain tight, ft Global X research analyst Rohan Reddy

By Northern Miner staff January 27, 2022 At 2:28 pm
Global X research analyst Rohan Reddy.

This week’s episode features Rohan Reddy, research analyst at Global X, a New York-based provider of global exchange-traded funds, including the Global X uranium ETF. In this wide-ranging interview, Rohan discusses macroeconomics, inflation and challenges in commodity supply lines. He also explains why uranium prices have seen a pullback in recent weeks and what he expects long-term for the metal.

This week’s CEO Spotlight features Boroo chief executive officer Dulguun Erdenebaatar, who discusses the company’s Boroo gold project in Mongolia and the Lagunas Norte gold project in Peru.

To learn more visit: https://boroomc.com.sg/ All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli

