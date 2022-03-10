The Northern Miner Podcast: It’s time to ‘fast-track permitting in a responsible manner’, ft Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis

This week’s episode features Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. George discusses the recent BMO conference in Florida, supply concerns (“We’re short on everything”), and how North America can streamline its metal production with faster permitting timelines.

This week’s CEO Spotlight features Lomiko Metals chief executive officer Belinda Labatte, who discusses the company’s La Loutre graphite and Bourier lithium projects in Quebec.

To learn more, visit: https://lomiko.com/

