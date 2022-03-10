The Northern Miner Podcast: It’s time to ‘fast-track permitting in a responsible manner’, ft Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis

This week’s episode features Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. George discusses the recent BMO […]
By Jackson Chen March 10, 2022 At 11:30 am
George Salamis, president and CEO of Integra Resources, on TNM Leaders.

This week’s episode features Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. George discusses the recent BMO conference in Florida, supply concerns (“We’re short on everything”), and how North America can streamline its metal production with faster permitting timelines.

