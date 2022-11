This week’s episode features Boart Longyear president and CEO Jeff Olsen in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli. Jeff shares his view of the global mining industry, the impacts of inflation, the parts of the globe in which he sees the most growth, and the future of drilling, including developments in artificial intelligence and real-time on-site data processing.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST AT NORTHERN MINER