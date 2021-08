$9.1B dividend on booming metal prices

This week’s episode features Rio Tinto’s second-quarter conference call with chief executive officer Jakob Stausholm and chief financial officer Peter Cunningham. The executives discuss the company’s extraordinarily profitable first half of the year, which included a $9.1 billion dividend, as well as ESG, demand out of China, and the company’s Jadar lithium project in Serbia.

Listen to the podcast on www.NorthernMiner.com.