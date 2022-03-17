The Northern Miner Podcast: Russia-Ukraine war leading to ‘multipolar’ world, ft George McLeod on commodities, sanctions and the dollar

By Jackson Chen March 17, 2022 At 12:06 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Beijing before the Winter Olympics with General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China Xi Jinping. Credit: Presidential Executive Office of Russia/Wikimedia Commons

This week’s episode features Access Mining managing partner George McLeod in conversation with Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the potential boomerang impact of sanctions, and which metals are most likely to be impacted by the conflict.

George McLeod is a Southeast Asia specialist who has worked in the region for 12 years. He served as PwC’s regional Corporate Intelligence lead where he oversaw investigation and political risk assessments, primarily for Fortune 500 clients. Prior to that, George was a journalist who reported on Southeast Asia and Iran. He has appeared in numerous regional and international media outlets including the BBC, CNN, the Globe and Mail and The Guardian.

