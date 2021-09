In this week’s episode, we discuss recent trends in risk management with Satarla CEO Dr. Sarah Gordon, who gives her views on the importance of sustainability and how miners can better measure their ESG credentials. She also talks about her new online course with Edumine.com, called ‘What is mining?’, and how it can benefit individuals who want to increase their knowledge of the mining sector.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the podcast on The Northern Miner