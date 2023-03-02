The Northern Miner Podcast: Should governments be funding mines? ft Nickel 28’s Anthony Milewski

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 chairman Anthony Milewski on recent developments in industrial metals, particularly in the United States following the Inflation Reduction […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 2, 2023 At 3:17 pm
Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli (left) interviews Nickel 28 chairman Anthony Milewski.

Topics

Tags

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 chairman Anthony Milewski on recent developments in industrial metals, particularly in the United States following the Inflation Reduction Act legislation. Anthony suggests that it could be an “interesting moment” for speculators, as the U.S. looks inwards to source metals for its supply chains. He also discusses his thoughts on the LME and its potential loss in credibility, particularly in regard to the nickel market, following the short squeeze in 2022. 

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE ON NOTHERNMINER.COM

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 05 2023 - Mar 08 2023
PDAC 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 07 2023
BATTERY TECH USA 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 06 2023
CECC EURASIA MINING CONFERENCE 2023
Mar 13 2023 - Mar 14 2023
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE 2023