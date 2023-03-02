The Northern Miner Podcast: Should governments be funding mines? ft Nickel 28’s Anthony Milewski

This week’s episode features Nickel 28 chairman Anthony Milewski on recent developments in industrial metals, particularly in the United States following the Inflation Reduction Act legislation. Anthony suggests that it could be an “interesting moment” for speculators, as the U.S. looks inwards to source metals for its supply chains. He also discusses his thoughts on the LME and its potential loss in credibility, particularly in regard to the nickel market, following the short squeeze in 2022.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.