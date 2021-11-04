The Northern Miner Podcast: The road to net zero, ft Corthay, Fellows, Mahoney, van Koppen and Huff at the Reimagine Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features the Decarbonization Panel from the Canadian Mining Journal’s Reimagine Mining Symposium, featuring Emily Thorn Corthay, founder and CEO, Thorn […]
By Magda Gardner November 4, 2021 At 2:31 pm

This week’s episode features the Decarbonization Panel from the Canadian Mining Journal’s Reimagine Mining Symposium, featuring Emily Thorn Corthay, founder and CEO, Thorn and Associates; Mark Fellows, co-founder, director, commercial, Skarn Associates; Luke Mahoney, head of technology and innovation, Vale; Maarten van Koppen, VP, product management, MacLean Engineering; Brian Huff, VP of product technology BP BHEV, Sandvik; and moderator Alisha Hiyate, editor-in-chief of the Canadian Mining Journal. The panel discusses a wide variety of perspectives on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on both a theoretical and a practical level.

