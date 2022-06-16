The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘There’s going to be a war for talent’, ft former Ontario Securities Commission CEO Maureen Jensen

This week’s episode features former Ontario Securities Commission chair and CEO Maureen Jensen in conversation with Northern Miner senior reporter Henry Lazenby at the Global Mining Symposium. Maureen discusses the shortage of millennial talent in the mining industry, the challenge of reaching net-zero by 2030, prospects for war and instability, and the importance of avoiding politics in the boardroom. She also explains how women have become more accepted in the mining industry over the course of her career.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER