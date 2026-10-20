TimberMAX launches TRAKX, remote-controlled mobile equipment

The first machine was officially at TimberMAX's manufacturing facility in Rouyn-Noranda, Que. Credit: TimberMAX

TimberMAX, a Quebec-based heavy machinery manufacturer, has launched TRAKX, its new line of remote-controlled mobile equipment. The new brand is led by the TRAKX 400, its first machine.

TRAKX 400 is a full remote-controlled tracked tool carrier engineered to support a wide range of demanding operations, including mining, forestry and construction. For mining operations specifically, TimberMAX says the machine can assist with equipment recovery, material handling, scaling and support for underground or surface operations.

“With TRAKX, we wanted to take the knowledge and experience we've gained over the years and push it further,” said Mathieu Lavoie, TimberMAX’s CEO. “The TRAKX 400 is not just another machine. It's a platform designed to evolve with our customers' needs and support a wide range of applications. This launch represents an exciting new chapter for our company.”

Founded in 2015, TimberMAX mainly specializes in the design and manufacturing of high-performance winch-assist attachments for heavy equipment. TRAKX is its first platform designed to support multiple tools and applications across different industries, including mining.

The machine was officially unveiled Oct. 15, at TimberMAX's manufacturing facility in Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

For more information, visit: https://timbermax.ca/