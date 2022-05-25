Tinka receives $11M boost to advance its ‘globally significant’ Ayawilca zinc-tin project in Peru

Shares of Peru-focused miner Tinka Resources (TSXV: TK) rose 25% in the afternoon on May 25 as the company announced investments worth […]
By Naimul Karim May 25, 2022 At 2:51 pm
Drillers at Tinka Resources’ zinc-tin project in Peru, 200 km northeast of the capital city of Lima. Credit: Tinka Resources

Shares of Peru-focused miner Tinka Resources (TSXV: TK) rose 25% in the afternoon on May 25 as the company announced investments worth $11 million from regional mining giants Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) and Buenaventura (NYSE: BVN) in the firm.  

One of the largest zinc producers in Latin America, Nexa will subscribe for 40.7 million common shares for proceeds of $9 million, increasing its total holdingto 71.3 million shares or about 18.2% of Tinka.  

Buenaventura will subscribe for 9.7 million shares for proceeds of $2.2 million and will hold about 75.6 million common shares — about 19.3% of Tinka — upon the deal’s closing at the end of May.  

“Nexa's strategic investment in Tinka, and the co-investment by Buenaventura, is a strong endorsement of our globally significant Ayawilca zinc project and of Peru as an important long-term mining and investment jurisdiction,” the company’s CEO Graham Carman said in a press release.  

Proceeds from the investment will be used to develop Tinka’s flagship Ayawilca zinc-silver project including exploration and infill  drilling programs, metallurgical programs, and other technical and environmental studies.  

