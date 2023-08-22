TNM Drill Down: South America dominates Top 10 copper assays YTD

Building on our popular weekly TNM Drill Down feature ranking the best gold assays of the week, The Northern Miner presents the top 10 drill results for major metals year to date. We start with the best copper assays for the year to Aug. 1, 2023. Drill holes are ranked by copper grade x width, as identified by data provider Mining Intelligence.

Filo Mining at Filo del Sol

Filo Mining’s (TSX: FIL) Filo del Sol project in San Juan, Argentina, produced the highest width x grade value among copper explorers so far this year. On Jan. 10, the Vancouver-headquartered company reported that hole FSDH071 cut 1,028 metres grading 0.78% copper for a width x grade value of 801.84 at Filo del Sol.

This included a segment of 172 metres with an exceptionally high concentration of 2.14% copper equivalent from 408 metres and another segment of 237.5 metres with 1.49% copper equivalent from 776 metres. The drilling ended at a depth of 1,320 metres due to equipment limitations, with the final 20 metres averaging 0.46% copper equivalent.

The company reported the result alongside hole FSDH070A, with both holes drilled in the Aurora zone, but FSDH070A being about 410 metres away, further demonstrating the project’s exploration potential.

Nine rigs are active on the project, and winter activity focused on Aurora infill and the Aurora-Bonita gap drilling.

Atex Resources at Valeriano