TNM Podcast: ‘A complex situation’—MINING.com editor-in-chief Cecilia Jamasmie on BHP’s bid for Anglo American

This week’s episode features Cecilia Jamasmie, editor-in-chief of MINING.com, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about BHP’s recent bid for Anglo American. Jamasmie delves into the complexities and political risks associated with the deal but emphasizes that BHP is particularly drawn to the copper assets in Anglo American’s portfolio. She also provides insights into the history of Anglo American, its extensive assets, and its profound ties to South Africa. Furthermore, Jamasmie discusses the reasons why Anglo American became an attractive target for this acquisition in the first place.

