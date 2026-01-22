TNM Podcast: AME BC’s Todd Stone on mining policy, Roundup preview

By Northern Miner Staff January 22, 2026 At 8:30 am
AME BC president and CEO Todd Stone.

This week’s episode features Todd Stone, president and CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on mining policy in Canada.

Stone explains why access to land remains the top priority for exploration companies and outlines how the mining industry, along with provincial and federal governments, is working to advance resource development.

He also previews this year’s AME Roundup conference in Vancouver, taking place Jan. 26–29.

To register, visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

