TNM Podcast: Argentina a ‘gigantic opportunity’ for West, ft former Deputy Secretary of Mining Juan Biset

This week’s episode features consultant and former Undersecretary of Mining and Sustainability in Argentina, Juan Biset, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the latest […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 7, 2024 At 12:58 pm
This week’s episode features consultant and former Undersecretary of Mining and Sustainability in Argentina, Juan Biset, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the latest developments in Argentina. Biset praises Argentina and many of its neighbors in South America as “the land of opportunity,” which could aid the United States and the West in securing the critical metals needed to transition to a green economy. He also emphasizes how the United States should act with more urgency and aggressiveness in its desire to foster new relationships and partnerships, given that its strategic competitor, China, has had a two-decade head start.

