TNM Podcast: Asset managers slow to gold trade, ft Canaccord Genuity’s Cam Currie on gold stocks

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the outlook for gold stocks. Currie shares his insights on gold and gold equities within the broader macroeconomic landscape and highlights where he sees the most value in the sector. He also offers his perspectives on streaming and royalty companies, as well as opportunities in copper and silver stocks.

