TNM Podcast: Canaccord’s Currie on ‘extreme’ divergence between gold price and gold stocks

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the divergence between gold prices and gold stocks. […]
By Northern Miner Staff December 7, 2023 At 12:59 pm
Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie.

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the divergence between gold prices and gold stocks.

Currie also elaborates on the influence of exchange traded funds in shaping market trends and shares his strategies for navigating the precious metals markets as gold touches a record high in U.S. dollars. Additionally, he offers insights into the merger of Calibre Mining and Marathon Gold, noting his stakeholder position in both companies.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 11 2023 - Dec 12 2023
Asia-Pacific Deep Sea Mining Summit 2023
Dec 11 2023 - Dec 12 2023
Direct Lithium Extraction 2023
Dec 13 2023 - Dec 14 2023
HYDROGEN FUEL CELL 2023
Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week

Related Posts