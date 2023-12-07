TNM Podcast: Canaccord’s Currie on ‘extreme’ divergence between gold price and gold stocks

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the divergence between gold prices and gold stocks.

Currie also elaborates on the influence of exchange traded funds in shaping market trends and shares his strategies for navigating the precious metals markets as gold touches a record high in U.S. dollars. Additionally, he offers insights into the merger of Calibre Mining and Marathon Gold, noting his stakeholder position in both companies.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.