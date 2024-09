In this week’s episode, Ana Juarez introduces her latest children’s book, Ana’s Adventure at the Mine: Enigmas Buried in History, the sequel to her previous work, Ana’s Adventure at the Mine: The Secret of La Esperanza. Juarez highlights the vital role metals have played in shaping civilizations and explains why it’s essential for children to gain a balanced perspective on mining as part of their education. All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

