TNM Podcast: ‘Consistent funding’ required for long-term resource development, ft consultant Kevin Fox

This week’s episode features Kevin Fox, a consultant with over 40 years of global experience in exploration and mining, including his time at […]
By Northern Miner Staff October 17, 2024 At 10:05 am
Consultant Kevin Fox (left) on the Northern Miner Podcast with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Topics

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Kevin Fox, a consultant with over 40 years of global experience in exploration and mining, including his time at Rio Tinto, where he led the discovery of a major diamond deposit in Zimbabwe. Kevin dives into key challenges facing the industry, such as supply chain disruptions, the complexities of exploration financing, the impact of declining ore grades, and increasing government involvement. These insights provide a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of mining and exploration.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHER MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 17 2024 - Oct 19 2024
World Summit and Expo on Lasers, Optics & Photonics (WSELOP-2024)
Oct 17 2024 - Oct 19 2024
World Summit and Expo on Applied Science and Engineering(WSEASE-2024)
Oct 21 2024 - Oct 23 2024
3rd International Conference and Expo on Lasers, Optics & Photonics
Oct 21 2024 - Oct 22 2024
SMART GRIDS USA 2024