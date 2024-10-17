TNM Podcast: ‘Consistent funding’ required for long-term resource development, ft consultant Kevin Fox

This week’s episode features Kevin Fox, a consultant with over 40 years of global experience in exploration and mining, including his time at Rio Tinto, where he led the discovery of a major diamond deposit in Zimbabwe. Kevin dives into key challenges facing the industry, such as supply chain disruptions, the complexities of exploration financing, the impact of declining ore grades, and increasing government involvement. These insights provide a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of mining and exploration.

