TNM Podcast: Developers to see M&A, ft McCluskey, Adams and Quartermain

This week’s episode features the “Super Gold” panel from The Northern Miner’s International Metals Symposium in London, held on Nov. 30.

The panel brought together Robert Quartermain, Executive Chairman of Dakota Gold and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame; Renaud Adams, CEO of IAMGOLD; and John McCluskey, CEO of Alamos Gold. The discussion was moderated by Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group.The panel examined the outlook for gold, including the challenge of persuading investors to take a contrarian stance in a highly cyclical market, and explored why gold prices of US$4,000 per ounce could represent a potential floor for the metal.All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

