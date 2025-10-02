TNM Podcast: ‘Discipline’ key at Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas, ft Henry Lazenby

This week’s episode features Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas conferences. Lazenby highlights how discipline has become a central concern for both major and junior companies, the continued popularity of streaming and royalty companies as financing vehicles for explorers, and the major announcement of Barrick Mining’s Fourmile project at Mining Forum Americas.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

