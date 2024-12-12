TNM Podcast: Does the mining industry need a rebrand? ft EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader Theo Yameogo

By Northern Miner Staff December 12, 2024 At 9:39 am
EY Canada’s mining and metals sector leader Theo Yameogo.

This week’s episode features Theo Yameogo, EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, exploring key issues shaping the future of the mining industry.

Yameogo proposes rebranding the industry as “metals and minerals” to better reflect its scope and suggests depoliticizing phrases like the “green transition” by using terms such as the “low-carbon economy.”

He also highlights the growing importance of critical minerals, the concept of green metals, and strategies to attract younger talent to the industry.

