TNM Podcast: Dr Nathan Wright on leadership styles, mining and profitability

This week’s episode features Dr. Nathan Wright, author and founder of Transformational Performance Solutions. As a leadership coach specializing in the mining industry, Dr. Wright delves into how various leadership styles influence both profitability and employee quality of life within mining companies. He breaks down the key differences between transactional and transformational leadership and shares his personal journey—revealing how his own promotion into management highlighted the need for specialized training to lead effectively in the mining sector.

