This week’s episode features Ana Gabriela Juarez, president of CTA Environmental Consultants and founder of WIM Central America, in a wide-ranging conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on ESG, her new children’s book, and how women are faring in the mining industry. Juarez also explains why Central America represents a great opportunity for mining companies that often overlook the region in favour of South America.

