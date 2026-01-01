TNM Podcast: Free cash flow to keep gold miners hot, ft Rick Rule, Rob McEwen and John McCluskey

This week’s episode features the “Gold: Where Do We Go From Here?” panel from the International Metals Symposium in London, England, held on Dec. 1, 2025. The panel brought together Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media; Rob McEwen, CEO of McEwen Mining; and John A. McCluskey, CEO of Alamos Gold, for a wide-ranging discussion on the gold market and what investors should be watching in gold equities. “Think of this as a rodeo ride,” said Rule, while McEwen shared his views on miners with royalty exposure.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!