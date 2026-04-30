TNM Podcast: From Silicon Valley to mining, ft Earth AI founder Roman Teslyuk

This week’s episode features Earth AI founder, CEO and CTO Roman Teslyuk in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about building a tech company that operates in […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 30, 2026 At 7:47 am
Earth AI says it can move from detecting a prospect to drill-testing in just three to six months. (Stock image generated with AI utaem2022 | Adobe Stock.)

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This week’s episode features Earth AI founder, CEO and CTO Roman Teslyuk in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about building a tech company that operates in mining.

Teslyuk discusses how Earth AI is modernizing a traditional industry through the vertical integration of drilling, sampling, and testing under one roof. He also discusses the company’s unusual path through startup accelerator Y Combinator and how artificial intelligence is shaping its business model. 

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