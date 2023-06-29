TNM Podcast: ‘Generational opportunity’ in shift to green energy, U.S. Critical Metals CEO Darren Collins says

By Northern Miner Staff June 29, 2023 At 10:41 am
Rock samples at US Critical Metals Sheep project in Ravalli County, southwest Montana. Credit: USCM

This week’s episode features Darren Collins, founder, president, and CEO of US Critical Metals, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Collins shares insights into the process of exploring for critical metals in the United States and discusses the potential of clay lithium to meet the country’s needs. Additionally, he elaborates on why the U.S. might consider adopting a flow-through share structure similar to Canada’s and highlights the significance of the energy shift from fossil fuels to metals as a “generational opportunity.”

