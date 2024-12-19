TNM Podcast: ‘Getting rich is a slow process’, ft Jay Martin on VRIC, resource investing and metals markets

This week’s episode features Jay Martin, CEO of Cambridge House, discussing the highly anticipated Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) taking place January 19-20, […]
By Northern Miner Staff December 19, 2024 At 8:14 am
Cambridge House International’s president and CEO, Jay Martin at VRIC 2023. Credit: Cambridge House International.

This week’s episode features Jay Martin, CEO of Cambridge House, discussing the highly anticipated Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) taking place January 19-20, 2025. Martin provides a preview of this year’s geopolitical themes, highlights key speakers set to appear, and shares his insights on metals markets. He also delves into his investment philosophy and explains the compelling reasons behind his bullish stance on metals.

Visit VRICmedia.com for a free ticket to the event: https://vricmedia.com/

