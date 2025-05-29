TNM Podcast: ‘Hard assets are the place to be’ ft Canaccord’s Currie on gold, copper, silver

This week’s episode features Cam Currie, senior investment advisor at Canaccord Genuity, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on why precious metals remain vital in […]
Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie.

This week’s episode features Cam Currie, senior investment advisor at Canaccord Genuity, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on why precious metals remain vital in today’s market. Currie explains how mounting sovereign debt is eroding confidence in fiat currencies and bond markets, creating a favorable environment for gold. He also explores the WTO’s initiative to tokenize gold through blockchain and highlights the types of gold stocks he believes are best positioned right now.

