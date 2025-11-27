TNM Podcast: How AI can streamline exploration, ft. Syntax’s Michelle Smith

This week’s episode features Michelle Smith, Vice President of the Global Mining Practice at Syntax, in discussion with host Adrian Pocobelli. Smith explains how […]
By Northern Miner Staff November 27, 2025 At 8:17 am
Syntax’s vice president of mining practice, Michelle Smith during the 2025 PDAC event in Toronto.

This week’s episode features Michelle Smith, Vice President of the Global Mining Practice at Syntax, in discussion with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Smith explains how exploration companies are using AI to increase employee efficiency, track drill results, and streamline office practices. She also outlines how companies can successfully adopt these technologies—by starting small and focusing on one area at a time rather than attempting to implement everything at once.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

