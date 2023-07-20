TNM Podcast: ‘International race to mine the seafloor’, ft MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie

This week’s episode features MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments in deep-sea mining. Jamasmie provides insights into […]
MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie.

This week’s episode features MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments in deep-sea mining. Jamasmie provides insights into how countries are taking different stances on the issue of whether to mine the ocean floor and the methods that should be used if they decide to do so. She also brings up the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) two-week conference in Jamaica in July that aims to establish a legal framework to address various complex topics associated with international waters. These subjects include the formulation of taxation policies, measures to protect the environment, and how to handle the geopolitical competition that arises from these explorations.

