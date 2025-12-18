TNM Podcast: ‘It’s the time’—Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ross Beaty and Mark Selby on mining in Ontario

By Northern Miner Staff December 18, 2025 At 10:32 am
The Ontario panel from the left: Ross Beaty, chairman of Equinox Gold, Stephen Lecce, Ontario Energy and Mines Minister, Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby and The Miner’s Editor in Chief Colin McClelland.

This week’s episode features the “Unlocking Ontario: One Project, One Process” panel from the International Metals Symposium in London, England, held on Dec. 1, 2025.

The discussion brought together Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Energy and Mines; Ross Beaty, Chairman of Equinox Gold and member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame; and Mark Selby, CEO and Director of Canada Nickel, to examine what can be done to advance mining development in Canada. The panel was moderated by Colin McClelland, Editor-in-Chief of The Northern Miner.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

