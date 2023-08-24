TNM Podcast: Mining industry’s ‘risk aversion towards innovation’ hurts progress, ft YMP Arizona founder Caelen Burand

This week’s episode features Caelen Burand, founder of Young Mining Professionals Arizona and ASM consultant & engineer, who joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss how the mining industry is performing from young people’s perspectives. Burand delves into why many individuals who enter the mining industry after college tend to move on after only a few years, and suggests ways the industry could better retain them. He also touches on the growing interest among young professionals in “whole rock mining”—the concept of extracting all minerals from a rock rather than just a select few. Lastly, Burand discusses his consulting work with artisanal and small-scale miners, emphasizing ways the industry can enhance its strategies in this crucial sector.

Watch the podcast on the Northern Miner.