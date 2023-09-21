TNM Podcast: Mining sector ‘frustration’ despite strong fundamentals, ft TMX Group’s Dean McPherson

In this week’s episode, Dean McPherson, TMX Group’s Head of Global Mining, joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the latest trends in the capital markets in the context of the resource sector. McPherson describes a general sense of disappointment among miners in 2023 regarding mining stock valuations, particularly given the potential seen in the green energy transition. He delves into the geopolitical and macroeconomic influences that have dampened the global investment enthusiasm for mining and explains why this could present an opportunity for long-term investors.

