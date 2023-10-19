TNM Podcast: Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo on the Canadian Mining Symposium and the resilience of real-world conferences

In this week’s episode, Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the Canadian Mining Symposium and the enduring value of in-person conferences. Lugo delves into the diverse range of presenters at the event, encompassing industry stalwarts like Don Lindsay, Frank Giustra, David Garofalo, and Robert Friedland, as well as representatives from exploration firms, government, and authors. She also sheds light on the event’s audience, which spans investors to bank analysts, and emphasizes why, despite advancements in artificial intelligence and platforms like Zoom, nothing can truly replicate the essence of real-world interactions.

