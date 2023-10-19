TNM Podcast: Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo on the Canadian Mining Symposium and the resilience of real-world conferences

In this week’s episode, Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the Canadian Mining Symposium and the enduring value of in-person […]
By Marilyn Scales October 19, 2023 At 6:51 am
Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo.

Topics

Tags

Companies

In this week’s episode, Northern Miner event producer Mayra Lugo joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the Canadian Mining Symposium and the enduring value of in-person conferences. Lugo delves into the diverse range of presenters at the event, encompassing industry stalwarts like Don Lindsay, Frank Giustra, David Garofalo, and Robert Friedland, as well as representatives from exploration firms, government, and authors. She also sheds light on the event’s audience, which spans investors to bank analysts, and emphasizes why, despite advancements in artificial intelligence and platforms like Zoom, nothing can truly replicate the essence of real-world interactions.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE 2023
Oct 23 2023 - Oct 24 2023
Carbon Capture USA 2023
Oct 30 2023 - Nov 02 2023
Xplor 2023
Oct 31 2023 - Nov 02 2023
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)