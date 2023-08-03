TNM Podcast: Podcast: Boomtown—Rediscovering Tonopah, Nevada, ft Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby

This week’s episode features Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on mining developments in Tonopah, Nevada. Lazenby narrates his firsthand account from a recent multi-site tour near this mining hub, shedding light on a range of promising ventures involving precious metals and lithium clay. Lazenby describes the ‘electric’ excitement of the local community, who support the developments on both a political and financial level. Furthermore, he hints at the growing interest of major players in the industry, a development that further underscores the strategic importance and potential profitability of Tonopah’s mining landscape.

