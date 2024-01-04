TNM Podcast: Resource nationalism, M&A and China — a 2023 review with Mining.com’s Jamasmie

This week's episode features Mining.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the big stories of 2023. Jamasmie sheds light on the
By Northern Miner Staff January 4, 2024 At 10:06 am
MINING.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie.

This week’s episode features Mining.com senior editor Cecilia Jamasmie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the big stories of 2023.

Jamasmie sheds light on the rise of resource nationalism and the influence of social media activism, particularly in Latin America, and how this trend has introduced new uncertainties into previously stable mining regions in countries such as Chile, Panama and Mexico.

Additionally, she explores the deal between Teck Resources and Glencore, advancements in deep-sea mining, China’s restrictions on minerals such as germanium, gallium and graphite, as well as an increase in mergers among mining companies this year.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

