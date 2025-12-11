TNM Podcast: Rick Rule on gold’s bull market, where he’s looking to next

This week’s episode features Rule Investment Media CEO Rick Rule in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli at the Investor Breakfast during The Northern Miner‘s International Mining Symposium […]
By Northern Miner Staff December 11, 2025 At 11:04 am
Northern Miner Podcasr host Adrian Pocobelli (left) and Rule Investment Media CEO Rick Rule. Credit: The Northern Miner

Rule discusses his preferred sectors in metals and energy, offers his perspective on government intervention in mining markets, and outlines what he believes is needed to support long-term investment in the sector.

This week’s Spotlight highlights Fortune Bay CEO Dale Verran, who discusses the company’s Goldfields project in Saskatchewan, along with the Poma Rosa project in Mexico. Learn more at https://fortunebaycorp.com/.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

