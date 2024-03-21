TNM Podcast: Rick Rule on PDAC, exploration funding, green metal pricing and gold

This week’s episode welcomes investor and former CEO of Sprott Holdings, Rick Rule, to discuss his investing philosophy, experiences at this year’s PDAC, […]
By Marilyn Scales March 21, 2024 At 3:07 pm
Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media at AME BC Roundup in January 2023.

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode welcomes investor and former CEO of Sprott Holdings, Rick Rule, to discuss his investing philosophy, experiences at this year’s PDAC, his friendship with the late newsletter writer James Dines, green metal pricing and more. As a contrarian, Rule contends that exploration companies are actually overfunded, rather than underfunded, and explains why he believes ESG metal pricing will encompass only a small segment of the global metals markets. He also shares why gold and oil are the investments that excite him the most.

LISTEN AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 27 2024 - Mar 28 2024
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE USA 2024
Mar 27 2024 - Mar 27 2024
Future Facing Commodities Forum
Apr 08 2024 - Apr 09 2024
Sodium-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Apr 15 2024 - Apr 16 2024
Canadian Shale Water Management 2024

Related Posts