TNM Podcast: Rick Rule on PDAC, exploration funding, green metal pricing and gold

This week’s episode welcomes investor and former CEO of Sprott Holdings, Rick Rule, to discuss his investing philosophy, experiences at this year’s PDAC, his friendship with the late newsletter writer James Dines, green metal pricing and more. As a contrarian, Rule contends that exploration companies are actually overfunded, rather than underfunded, and explains why he believes ESG metal pricing will encompass only a small segment of the global metals markets. He also shares why gold and oil are the investments that excite him the most.

