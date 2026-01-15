TNM Podcast: Targeting Fed threatens dollar, ft CPM Group’s Christian on gold, silver

This week’s episode features Jeffrey Christian, Managing Partner at CPM Group in New York, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the precious metals markets.

Christian explains how growing threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence are supporting higher gold and silver prices, warning that policymakers risk targeting “the goose that lays the golden egg.”

He also breaks down recent price action in silver—including its rapid move above $80 an oz., why there is no physical shortage, and how elevated Chinese premiums are impacting global prices.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

