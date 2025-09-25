TNM Podcast: ‘Tectonic shift’ as portfolios increase gold, ft Canaccord’s Currie

This week’s episode features Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on gold and silver stocks, the bond market, the dollar, and industrial metals.

Currie explains why he believes gold stocks are set to continue performing, and why equities offer better opportunities than the metals themselves. He also shares his outlook on silver, copper, and lithium, and highlights why some of the greatest opportunities often lie in overlooked markets.All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.