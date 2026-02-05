TNM Podcast: ‘Tectonic’ shift towards gold as a reserve currency, ft Canaccord Genuity’s Cam Currie

This week’s episode features Cam Currie, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and leader of the Currie Metals & Mining Group, […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 5, 2026 At 12:46 pm
Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie.

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Cam Currie, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and leader of the Currie Metals & Mining Group, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the precious metals markets.

Currie breaks down the recent pullback in gold and silver prices, explaining the key drivers behind the renewed momentum in precious metals. He highlights growing concerns over soaring U.S. dollar-denominated debt, eroding confidence in fiat currencies, and the dollar’s perceived loss of neutrality in global finance.

He also shares his views on precious metals equities, identifying where he sees the strongest opportunities, as well as which industrial metals he finds particularly compelling.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Apr 20 2026 - Apr 22 2026
Physical Separation ’26
Apr 20 2026 - Apr 22 2026
2nd International Connect & Expo on Materials Science and Engineering
Apr 23 2026 - Apr 24 2026
Mineral Processing Circuits ’26

Related Posts