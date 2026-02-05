TNM Podcast: ‘Tectonic’ shift towards gold as a reserve currency, ft Canaccord Genuity’s Cam Currie

This week’s episode features Cam Currie, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and leader of the Currie Metals & Mining Group, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the precious metals markets.

Currie breaks down the recent pullback in gold and silver prices, explaining the key drivers behind the renewed momentum in precious metals. He highlights growing concerns over soaring U.S. dollar-denominated debt, eroding confidence in fiat currencies, and the dollar’s perceived loss of neutrality in global finance.

He also shares his views on precious metals equities, identifying where he sees the strongest opportunities, as well as which industrial metals he finds particularly compelling.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

