TNM Podcast: US ‘sticks and carrots’ will keep dollar hegemony, ft Giustra at Canadian Mining Symposium

In this week’s episode, mining magnate Frank Giustra engages in a thought-provoking dialogue with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate at the Canadian Mining Symposium. Giustra presents a compelling argument that we are at a “very transitional moment” in history, emphasizing that investors can ill-afford to overlook the consequences of a “shifting geopolitical landscape.”

He offers an analysis of how the United States might deploy a mix of ‘sticks and carrots’ to maintain the dollar’s dominance and counter the rising economic influence of China and the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Despite this, he says the West as “asleep at the switch,” and predicts an imminent intensification in the global scramble for commodities. He also discusses the value in mining stocks and his new approach to exploration companies.

Also, Precious Metals Summit Conferences CEO Jessica Levental and Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro give a preview of the upcoming Precious Metals Summit in Zurich Nov 13-15, 2023. For more information, visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.